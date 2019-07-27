PAGE, JOHN II

PAGE, John Eben II, 80, died July 15, 2019, at his home in Joplin, Missouri. John was born August 30, 1938, to John and Elizabeth (Fowle) Page, in Boston, Massachusetts, the oldest of three children. He is survived by Sheryl Page; and three children and their spouses, Michael and Teri Whitmore, Marcia Himes and Jason Cannon, and James and Angela Page. In lieu of flowers, please plant a flowering annual in his memory. The Boys and Girls Club of Joplin, Missouri will host a memorial August 6, 2019, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Please send cards and memories to Marcia Himes, 929 S. Monroe Ave., Joplin, Mo. 64801. They will be shared at a second ceremony in Maine, which be held on a later date.View online memorial