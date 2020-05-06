PAGE, MADELINE

PAGE, Madeline W. On May 3, 2020, after 97 trips around the sun, Madeline W. Page left this world to be with her Creator. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Page; and many other family members. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her God, her family and her community. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and a member of Sandston Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She is survived by her three children, Carol Aleta Ball (Eric) of Vermont, Linda Linette Shobe (Patrick) of Aylett and Dennis Wayne Page (Kristina) of Sandston; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. We love you, Mama! The family will receive friends Friday, May 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandston Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

