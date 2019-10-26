PAGE, Victoria Lynne, 29, of Richmond, passed away at her home on Monday, October 21, 2019. While her life was short, it was filled with love, family, friends and laughter. She is preceded in death by her dad, Raymond "Ray-Ray" Martin; and her grandparents, Christian and Bernadette Steffensen. She is survived by her eight-month-old son, Declan; her fiance, Nathan Murphey; her mother, Monica Martin (Don); her very special aunt and uncle, who were like a second set of parents to her, Mary and Bill Long; her sister, Dani Layne (Tim); her brother, Joey Martin (Jessie); much loved nieces, nephews and cousins and so many special family and friends. Lynne's greatest joy was being a mother to her sweet baby boy, Declan. She enjoyed the great times she shared with her loving fiance, Nathan. She will always be remembered for her love of all things Harry Potter, reading, elephants, sunflowers and enjoying the company of her family and friends. She worked at Skipwith Academy for over seven years and she loved all of the families and children that she was fortunate enough to teach and grow with. The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating the American Diabetes Association and American Cancer Society.View online memorial