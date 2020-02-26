PAGE, Woodrow Wilton, 89, of Henrico, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Shifflett Page; his parents, Roy W. Page and Ruth A. Robinson; brothers, Charles and Elvin Robinson; sister, Nell Atherton. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila P. Gill and son-in-law Billy, of Henrico; grandchildren, Katelyn Mitchell (Jim) and William Gill; two sisters, Alice Brewster (George) of Alabama and Ruth Johnston of Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was, to all who knew him, a loving husband, father and grandfather. His second family was working with the men and women at Vulcan Materials Company for 30 years. In his spare time, you could always find him working and fixing lawn mowers, where many considered him a mechanic in his own tool shed. His remains rest at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, and where a funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, followed by interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Baptist Church.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Woodrow's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:30AM-12:30PM
11:30AM-12:30PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Woodrow's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia