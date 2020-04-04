PAINTER, Alma Jean McCraw, 78, of 203 Green Park Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at White Oak Manor Spartanburg. Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Benjamin Thomas Painter; and daughter of the late Coyle L. McCraw and Nettie Jolly McCraw. She was a 1960 graduate of Gaffney High School and worked in school libraries in Chester, Va. and Chattanooga, Tenn. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hopewell, Va., and attended Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, where she attended the Lucille Burgess Sunday School Class. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, traveling and antiquing. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Brian Mark Painter (Heather) of Lynchburg, Va.; a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Painter (Jeff Stoff) of Reston, Va.; a brother, Jerry McCraw (Cindy) of Sevierville, Tenn.; two sisters, Annie Sue Smith (Vernon) of Moore, S.C. and Judy Davis of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Addison Painter, Charlotte Stoff, Morris Painter and Andrew Stoff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randall Thomas Painter. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery, with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. A memorial service will also be held at 2 p.m. on her birthday, Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, S.C. 29342 or First Baptist Church, 401 N. 2nd Avenue, Hopewell, Va. 23860. The family will be at their respective homes. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.View online memorial
