PAITSEL, Marion Parker, age 90, entered eternal life on June 6, 2020, after several years of declining health. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Vaughan (Tom) of Deltaville, Va.; and two grandsons, Robert Vaughan (Payal) and David Vaughan, both of Richmond. He was predeceased by his wife, Elnora Maxey Paitsel; and his parents, Cecil Clyde Paitsel and Nancy Munsey Paitsel. Also known as "Pony," Marion was employed by Appalachian Power Company in Roanoke, Virginia from 1948 until his retirement in 1992, beginning work in the drafting department and ending his career in the right of way department. A proud veteran, he served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, attaining the rank of Captain. Marion lived most of his life in the Roanoke Valley, but moved to Richmond to be closer to family after Elnora's death in 2008. He loved spending time with his family and adopted dog, Rita, and also enjoyed taking part in activities and outings with his peers at Gayton Road Christian Church and Lakewood. A man of faith, he maintained what he called an "attitude of gratitude" in spite of his health issues in recent years. He will be remembered by all for his kind, thoughtful nature and loving heart. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Virginia at a future date as yet undetermined. In accordance with his wishes, memorial donations may be made to your local animal rescue shelter. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARION PAITSEL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.