PAKYZ, AMY

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 20 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN GATES HERTFORD NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 37 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMELIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND CUMBERLAND FLUVANNA GOOCHLAND HANOVER HENRICO LOUISA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLES CITY ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN NEW KENT IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CAROLINE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BRUNSWICK CITY OF HOPEWELL CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PRINCE GEORGE IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA, ANTE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRAYS FORK, BROWNS CORNER, BRUNSWICK, BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BURRUSS CORNER, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE COLONY, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CENTERVILLE, CHAMPLAIN, CHASE CITY, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CHULA, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, CROAKER, DAWN, DEEP CREEK, DENARO, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EARLS, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, EDGERTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, FARMVILLE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLEN ALLEN, GOOCHLAND, GREAT BRIDGE, GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GRESSIT, GROVE, GUINEA MILLS, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HANCOCK, HAWK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOPEWELL, HORSESHOE, HOWERTONS, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAKE MONTICELLO, LAWRENCEVILLE, LILLY, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, LOUISA, MACEDONIA, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MAVATON, MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE, MERRY HILL, MIDLOTHIAN, MIDWAY, MINERAL, MOSELEY, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW KENT AIRPORT, ORAPAX FARMS, PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POWHATAN, QUINTON, QUITSNA, RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICH SQUARE, RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SAINT JOHNS, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, SUFFOLK, TALLEYSVILLE, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VALHALLA, VICTORIA, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WEST POINT, WHITE PLAINS, WILLIAMSBURG, AND WINDSOR.