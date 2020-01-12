PAKYZ, Amy Lynn, was born in Altoona, Pa., October 3, 1967, and died peacefully surrounded by her family January 4, 2020. She was 52 and is survived by her partner of 16 years, Mike Hindle; her parents, Marty and Lorraine Pakyz of Harrisburg, Pa.; her brother, Marty Pakyz Jr. and his wife, Uyen, of Harrisburg, Pa.; together with a loving extended family in Altoona, Pa., Philadelphia, Pa. and Preston, United Kingdom. Amy was a lifelong learner who had a passion for knowledge. She graduated from Penn State in 1989 with a BSc in Nutrition and VCU in 1993 with a BSc in Pharmacy. She completed a PharmD in 1996 at VCU and then undertook a Fellowship in Infectious Disease, which became her career focus. She joined the UVA Health System in 1998 as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases and during that time she completed an MSc in Health Evaluation Sciences at UVA in 2003. In 2004, she joined the faculty of her alma mater, the VCU School of Pharmacy. She loved teaching students and sharing her knowledge about infectious diseases and their treatment. She especially enjoyed mentoring students in their research projects on antimicrobial resistance and stewardship. Due to Amy's passion for teaching, many of her students chose careers in infectious diseases. During her tenure at VCU, she completed a Ph.D. in Health Services Organization and Research. Amy was an expert on the pharmacoepidemiology of antimicrobial drug use and relationships to antibiotic resistance and a national leader on the impact of antimicrobial stewardship programs on antimicrobial resistance development. Amy was active professionally, serving in leadership roles with the Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists. Outside of work, Amy had a passion for travel and often said that she may not have seen the whole world, but she had visited everywhere on her wish list. She lived for the summer vacations, overseas adventures with her neighbor, Sandy as well as Joanne, Annie, Julie and Trixi or hosting Mike's family from the UK. Amy loved being physically active and was a hiker and marathon runner and loved her time living in Charlottesville. She played tennis, cycled, dabbled in photography and more lately enjoyed many types of yoga. Amy had many other interests that formed her network of friends: her Sunday Mah-jong friends, her Monday book club friends, her Friday square dancing with Barbara and friends, her hiking friends and her OAT travel friends. She was also happy just being at home with Mike, beating him at Scrabble, playing indoor badminton or watching British TV shows. He cooked, she cleaned--a perfect partnership. And her day would not be complete until her mom and dad called to wish her "laku noc." Over the last two years, she found a new support network with Cancer Dancers and the LIFT support groups. The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnson-Willis Hospital and its support groups were where Amy discovered mindfulness and was given immeasurable companionship by her counselor and mentor, Sandra Tan. Finally, Amy was cared for by Dr. Randall West and his team at the Women's Cancer and Wellness Institute and at Johnson-Willis Hospital. Dr. West, Margaret, Laura, Lisa, Michelle and Cindy, together with Madison and Mary and all the staff, offered her so much support and kindness as they do for all their patients. Amy never gave up and was determined to stay strong and above all positive through these last few years. She often defied how sick she was to get up and out for a trip to the park or a seat by the river with Mike. Walking around the neighborhood "Circle" became an essential part of the day and she enjoyed the company of our amazing Waters Mill neighbors who joined her on her walks, provided meals and are our in-town family. Amy was the friend who loved and supported you at your worst, listened without judgment and looked out for you. Even on her most challenging days, she exemplified gratitude and grace, reminding her friends how lucky we all were despite our lives' inevitable stressors. Amy will always be remembered and loved by all her family and friends. She lived a happy and full life in an all too brief time with us. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. January 26, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amy Pakyz Memorial Scholarship, c/o VCU, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or online at http://go.vcu.edu/pakyz.View online memorial
