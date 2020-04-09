PALAZZO, Anne Smith, 98, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Anne Kathleen Smith was born on October 2, 1921, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to Pearl Easley Smith and C. Stone Smith. The oldest of four children, she had three brothers, Easley, Randolph and Lawson Smith. Anne was a 1942 graduate of the University of Richmond. During World War II, she was employed as a Computer at the Langley Aeronautical Laboratory in Hampton, Virginia, working for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), which would eventually become NASA. At Langley, Anne met Edward B. Palazzo of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, an aeronautical engineer. They wed on September 7, 1946, in Crewe, Virginia, near her family's farm. Anne is survived by her brother, Easley Smith of Blacksburg, Virginia; her son, Edward S. Palazzo of Rochester Hills, Michigan; her son, Clay S. Palazzo of Cambridge, New York; and her daughter, Dr. Lisa M. Palazzo of Dagsboro, Delaware and their spouses; and six grandchildren. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Edward B. Palazzo; and her daughter, Kathleen Palazzo. A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be determined. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
