PALIN-FOSTER, RITA

PALIN-FOSTER, Rita Delores, 69, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh E. Foster Jr.; mother, Fannie Mae Scott. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Travis (Angela) and Kia Palin; granddaughter, Kiana Palin; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

