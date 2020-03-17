PALMER, Alice Lee Clarke, 98, went to her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of Alvin Lear Clarke and Bertha Elliott Clarke of Amelia County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gordon M. Palmer; two sisters, Edith Clarke and Elizabeth Clarke Hek. She is survived by three children, Allen Clarke Palmer, Brenda Lee Palmer and Stephen Gordon Palmer; two grandsons and four great-grandchildren. Alice was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was accomplished in all types of crafts, including sewing and quilt making. She worked as a teacher's assistant in the Virginia School system. Because of her outgoing and friendly nature, she made friends easily and was well-liked at Brandermill Woods, where she has resided for the past 12 years. Graveside service will be held at the Amelia Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 16401 Dunn St., in Amelia Court House, Va., on March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences maybe made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 19
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Amelia Presbyterian Church Cemetery
16401 Dunn Street
Amelia Court House, VA 23002
16401 Dunn Street
Amelia Court House, VA 23002
