PALMER, Daniel L. Jr., was born January 24, 1961, and departed this life June 16, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Natesha and Danielle Palmer; son, Dion Palmer; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel PALMER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.