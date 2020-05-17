PALMER, Renzal M. "Renay," passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Elkton, Virginia in Rockingham County and lived in the Richmond, Virginia area since 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton "Bill " Palmer. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Ann McBride. She was a member of the Elkton Presbyterian Church, Manchester Moose Lodge, Quarles Senior Center and the Red Hatters Association. A private burial will be in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
