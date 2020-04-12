PALMER, SARAH

PALMER, Sarah Elizabeth, 20, of Powhatan, Va., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Peggy A. Elrod Harris; grandfather, Jerry D. Harris; and grandfather, Charles E. Palmer. Sarah loved animals. She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter and cousin. She is survived by her parents, Charles E. Palmer Jr. and Donna C. (Harris) Palmer; grandmother, Elva A. Palmer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family. The family is being served by the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

