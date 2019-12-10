PALMES, Lucy, 92, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jules (Beau) Palmes; her three sisters, Mary Hope Poole, Bessie Hope Berguin and Nancy Hope Gasser; and three brothers, Thomas Hope, Everett Hope and John Hope. She is survived by her son, Michael Hope Campbell; daughter-in-law, Virginia Campbell; five granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren; stepsons, Page Campbell and Doug Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lucy was active and in remarkably good health her entire life except for the past two months. She was fiercely independent, always giving support to those around her and never asking for anything in return. Her mind was sharp to the end, never losing her sense of humor or missing the nightly shows of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She loved arts and crafts, belonging to many associations as she moved around the country and the world. She also loved gardening and flowers and was a prolific reader - frequently exchanging books with her grandchildren. She took great pride in her large family, particularly her five granddaughters and 10 great- grandchildren. She left this world happy with the life she led and knowing she was loved. The family will receive visitors at Bliley's-Staples Mill Chapel (8510 Staples Mill Road) on Thursday, December 12, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The family will then hold a private service at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (https://giving.lewisginter.org/).View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019