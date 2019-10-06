PALMORE, Clyde P. Jr., (1930-2019) passed away on August 31, 2019. At the time of his death, Mr. Palmore lived in Richmond, Virginia - also the place of his birth - and was 89. Mr. Palmore lived a full and meaningful life as a loving husband, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. He was one of the most positive, kind-hearted people you could ever meet. We could all learn a lot from Clyde Palmore. Born in 1930, Mr. Palmore was the son of Clyde P. Palmore Sr. and Mary King Palmore. He was raised on a family dairy farm, and this was his full-time profession for over 40 years. Mr. Palmore also served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, and often referred to his military service as one of the proudest achievements of his life. Mr. Palmore married Margaret Childress in 1958, and they were together until her death in 2004, raising three beloved children. Following his retirement from farming, Mr. Palmore worked at the Southern States branch in Louisa County, Va. In 2006, he married Nancy Moorefield and moved to Richmond. Mr. Palmore remained in Richmond after her death in 2017. Mr. Palmore is survived by children, Joseph (Maka'ala), Jan and Judy (Neil); brother, William (Norma); and sister, Joyce Parker; seven grandchildren, Nikki, Billy, David, Lillian, Izabelle, Maddox and Cobi; four nephews, Dawson, Allen, Steven and Christopher; and great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Mr. Palmore belonged to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held at Bliley's Staples Mill, Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. In honor of Clyde Palmore Jr., donations can be made to Fisher House, richmondfisherhouse.org/.View online memorial