PANKEY, William Anderson "Buddy" III, age 79, of New Canton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth Snoddy Pankey and William Anderson Pankey Jr.; a daughter, Jennifer Moore Pankey; a granddaughter, Jennifer "Ainsley" Bryant; a sister, Betty Ruth Pankey Ranson; and a nephew, William Foster Boyers. Buddy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Caroline Hardiman "Betsy" Pankey; daughter, Caroline "Beth" Bryant and her husband, Harry; granddaughters, Breanne B. Allen and husband, Tyler, Caroline L. Bryant; great-grandchildren, Bryant, Maebry and Maclaine Allen; sister, Charlotte P. Harper; brother, George A. Pankey and his wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Peggy H. Carter; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Buddy was co-owner of Pankey-Bryant Firewood and Mulch, member and former deacon of First Baptist Church of Dillwyn, Va. and a charter member of the Arvonia Fire Department. Buddy will always be remembered as a hardworking, family oriented man. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Dillwyn at 3 p.m. with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Arvon Baptist Church cemetery in Arvonia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to either the First Baptist Church Youth or kitchen committee, P.O. Box 32, Dillwyn, Va. 23936.