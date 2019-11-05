PANNILL, Frances Love, 90, passed peacefully into Heaven on November 2, 2019, in her home in Chester, Virginia, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thomas Pannill; mother, Evelyn Sharp Mogenson; and her beloved sister, Margurrite Pannill Pollock. She is survived by her nephews, Channing Pollock and wife, Rita, of Evergreen, Colorado and Keith Pollock and wife, Karen, of San Tan Valley, Arizona. In Virginia, Frances is survived by the Cary Allen and Edward Buyalos families of Chester, the Jay Stewart family of Hopewell; and her loving cat, Scoutie III. Additionally, Frances (Auntie Franny) leaves dozens of cousins both young and old who loved her dearly. In many ways, Frances was a pioneer for women in the workplace. Born and reared in Detroit, Michigan, and without the advantages of a college education or other equality programs, she began her banking career as a teller for First Federal Savings and Loan. Through hard work, efficiency, dedication and loyalty, her career culminated with promotion to Senior Vice President, a position as the highest-ranking female in the banking industry. Frances was an avid traveler visiting extensively in Europe, the British Isles, the Caribbean and every nook and cranny of America. She took great pride in her extended visits to her first cousin Sarah Allen, a military spouse, at every duty station in the United States and overseas. Frances was a generous person giving of her time and resources to others. In Detroit, she was president of the Detroit Zona Club, a professional organization devoted to the betterment of women in the workplace. After her move to Virginia to be nearer to relatives, she became the first president of her homeowner's association, providing much-needed organization and leadership. Additionally, she served in numerous other organizations, including President of the Chester Village Women's Club. On birthdays and Christmas, many, many of her family received generous gifts of love and gratitude. She was an avid seamstress, making many of her own clothes, curtains and other items for just about every relative. Quilting was also a passion leading her to design and make many beautiful, award-winning pieces for display and gifts. Frances Love Pannill was her own woman, who lived life to the fullest and in it her way. She maintained her independence while keeping her large family and friends close and connected. Truly, she was "one of a kind." The family wishes to thank Frances's cousin, Mary Deaner, for helping Frances as her health began to fail. Mary was a dear, devoted and loving friend and companion. We especially thank Mrs. Sabina Lively who was France's devoted and full-time caregiver for the last five years of her life. Sabina's love and care for her was extraordinary and repaid with reciprocal love from Frances. They were a great team. We also wish to thank the Crater Community Hospice for their assistance during her last days. A graveside celebration of life and burial will be held at the family plot at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia, on Wednesday, November 6 2019, at 11 a.m. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial