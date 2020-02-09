PAPOUSEK, VIVIAN LEIGH

PAPOUSEK, Ms. Vivian Leigh Chenault, a creative spirit, age 69, died on February 5, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Hunt; sister-in-law, Janet Chenault; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Jessica, Ashby, Joseph and Garnett. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Vivian Maiden Chenault; and her brother, John G. Chenault Jr. Appreciation to ManorCare and Medi-Hospice for their compassion and care. In Vivian's honor, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond (https://alz.org/grva/donate/ways_to_donate). Private interment.View online memorial
