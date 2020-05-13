PAPPERT, RICHARD JR.

PAPPERT, Richard J. Jr. "Rich," of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 11, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. He was the loving husband to Cathie (Koses) for over 52 years. He was father to Richard J. Pappert III (of Guilford, Conn.) and Randy J. Pappert (of Midlothian). He was father-in-law to Shannon and Manuela; and cherished his four grandchildren, Pierce, Sofie, Luca and Matteo. He had three sisters, Sharon (Katchmar), the late Peggy (Wertz) and the late Janet (Gralish); and was uncle to nine awesome nieces and nephews. He was the former owner and president of Pappert Enterprises. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #6546 St. Edwards. A native of Pittsburgh, he loved the Steelers and all that was Pittsburgh. He enjoyed playing pickleball, working puzzles, hanging out with friends at MAC, visiting Siesta Key, Fla. and enjoying a good cigar with his friends while listening to "The Oldies." His quick wit and humor will be missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
