PARAISO, Mutya May, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly and returned to her heavenly home at age 51 on May 16, 2020. May was preceded in death by her father, Amado Magbitang. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, the love of her life, Edward; her children, Nicholas, Julia and her "favorite child," Jojo; her mother, Nora; her siblings, Day, Amado Jr. and Phil; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. A pre-school teacher of over 20 years, May was known for brightening other peoples' days, whether through her photogenic smile, her infectious laughter or her joy of life. She was the funniest person she (and we) knew. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 2 p.m. for family members only. Those wishing to participate remotely can do so via livestream at shorturl.at/jCPT5.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MUTYA PARAISO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.