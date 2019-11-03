PARAVATI, Angelina Veronica, 90, of Richmond, Va., went to be with Jesus, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Paravati; and a daughter, Barbara Paravati Phelps. Angelina is survived by her children, Nick Paravati and wife, Sandy (and previous wife, Juaine), Andrew Paravati (Sharon), David Paravati, Maria Wilson (Tommy), Lucia Walton (Steve), Franca Webb (Bill) and Angela Paravati; 18 grandchildren, Heather, Joey, Frankie, Denise, Stevie, Brian, Christy, Mendy, Katie, Linda, Tony, Ricky, Stephanie, Jayson, Chad, Jason, Kristina and Odysseus; 26 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jakob, Rebecca, Little Frankie, Amber, Lauren, Trent, Wyatt, Eric, Rachel, Steven, Logan, Cassie, Ashley, Alexa, Midori, Jase, Gianna, Ade, Ava, Emily, Devin, Ethan, Elaina, Eli and Leo; and two great-great-grandchildren, Levi and Olivia. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished her family above all else but her Lord. She had strong beliefs and faith. She devoutly watched Mass daily and always had a candle lit for remembrance of those gone before her. She fought hard to be with her family and even in her last days, her spirit never faltered. Having been born in Italy, she loved cooking her traditional Italian foods. No one would ever leave her house hungry. Her strong faith and spirit will live on forever in the hearts of her devoted family. A special thank you is sent to Bon Secours Hospice for their professional and gentle care of our dear mother. Also, a heartfelt thank you to our brother David, for sacrificing his life to care for our mother until the very end. The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, 811 W. Nine Mile Rd., Henrico, Va. 23075. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Church.View online memorial
