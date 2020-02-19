PARHAM, Dora Jessie, of Oak Grove, Va., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Ms. Parham graduated from Groveton High School in 1961. She was also a member of International Order of Jobe's Daughters Bethel #22. Ms. Parham worked and managed Lewis Jessie Inc., along with her father, Lewis Jessie, from 1977 to 2004, when she retired. Ms. Parham also worked many years as a realtor in the Northern Neck. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Bo) King of Warsaw, Va.; two grandchildren, Brennan and Nathan King of Warsaw, Va.; two nephews, Doug (Ann) Jessie and Ken (Rebecca) Jessie; and three great-nephews and one great-niece. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Parham; her parents, Lewis and Virginia Jessie of Oak Grove, Va.; and her brother, Lewis D. Jessie of Warsaw, Va. A memorial will be held at Cobham Park Baptist Church on February 22, at 1 p.m. Interment services will be held at a later date at St. Stephens Baptist Church cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Riverside Hospice, Tappahannock, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DORA PARHAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.