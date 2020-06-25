PARKER, Allen Lewis, 66, of Richmond, departed this life on June 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Parker; son, Justin Parker (A'Myra); four grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5807 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
