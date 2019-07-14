PARKER, Bobby Ray, went to be with the Lord July 10, 2019. Bobby was born in Kenly, North Carolina on November 27, 1935, to the late Lonnie and Willie (Strickland) Parker. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Frances Narron Parker. He is survived by his children, Deborah Parker Clark (Wayne) and Timothy Ray Parker (Kim); his only granddaughter, Cameron Clark Cole (Brandon); and three great-grandchildren, Christian, Hunter and Charlotte. Bobby retired from the City of Richmond, Utilities Department, after 39 years of service. He was devoted to his family and his church family at Hanover Evangelical Friends Church, where he served as head trustee and head usher for many years. Many knew him as a handy man who was able to fix anything. He had a passion for cars, and over the years he owned over 150 vehicles. Bobby loved gardening, camping and taking his family to the beach. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with interment to follow at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park. Following the graveside services, guests are invited to a reception meal at Hanover Evangelical Friends Church, 6420 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Flowers are welcomed or contributions may be made to the church.View online memorial