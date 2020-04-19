PARKER, Darryl A., Esq., 56, of North Chesterfield, Va., died April 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sr. and Mary K. Parker; and brother, Carlton Parker. Surviving are his wife, Monica Covington-Parker; sister, Elvatrice P. Belsches (Alton Jr.); two brothers, Ernest Jr. (Melinda) and Chevell (Veronica) Parker; uncle, Charles Bell; aunt, Connie Parker; host of nieces and nephews; four brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…