PARKER, Joe Norman Sr., 96, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Brown; and son, Joe Parker Jr. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Pamela Frazier (Rev. Johnnie) and Valerie Whitlock (Gregg); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers and other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. Private Celebration of Life service Monday, March 30, 2020, 12 noon at March Funeral Home. For live streaming contact March Funeral Home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

