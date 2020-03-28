PARKER, Joe Norman Sr., 96, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Brown; and son, Joe Parker Jr. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Pamela Frazier (Rev. Johnnie) and Valerie Whitlock (Gregg); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers and other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. Private Celebration of Life service Monday, March 30, 2020, 12 noon at March Funeral Home. For live streaming contact March Funeral Home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
UPDATE: Powhatan says resident with COVID-19 hasn't been in county while sick
-
Dominion Energy sets date to implode 21-story office tower in downtown Richmond
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery