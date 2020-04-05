PARKER, JOHN "LEE"

PARKER, John LeRoy "Lee," age 84, died Friday, March 20, 2020, with his wife, Betty at his side. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, January 28, 1936, he was the oldest son of the late John LeRoy Parker Sr. and the late Jane Trimble Parker of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. He was a graduate of the Rocky Mount Senior High School, Class of 1954, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout and God and Country. He was a football letterman and won awards for his play at offensive guard. With a bachelor's degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, he began his mark in aerospace and mechanical engineering, then completed his master's and doctorate degrees from North Carolina State University, where he was awarded the Sinclair Fellowship. Dr. Parker held nine patents, most awarded while working at AT&T Bell Laboratories. These patents range from manufacturing processes to the design of highspeed electrooptic interconnection designs. His expertise in electronics has had a far reaching impact on all of us. The computers we use and our cellphones are examples of his work designing printed circuit boards. Optical cables that transport intercontinental data and voice communications are other examples of his work. Following retirement, he started JLP Consultants and lectured and consulted throughout North America, Asia and Europe on technical issues concerning the electronic industry. Dr. Parker received many recognitions for his work throughout his career. In 1983, he received the Bell Laboratories Distinguished Technical Staff Award for Sustained Achievement in determining the direction of telecommunication technology. In 2013, he was inducted into the North Carolina State University Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Hall of Fame for his "brilliant career in and contributions to the science of Mechanical Aerospace Engineering." In 2017, his hometown of Rocky Mount, North Carolina honored him by inducting him into the Twin County Hall of Fame for lifelong career achievement. He was a Fellow of the NCSU Chancellor's Circle. Lee was a lifelong contributor to the community. In 2010, he became a Paul Harris Fellow, recognized by Rotary International for his contributions towards the eradication of polio. He was an ardent advocate for rescue animals of all kinds. He especially loved collies and leaves behind his beautiful Cheyenne. Lee loved everything about North Carolina and he knew the history of every county. He loved trains and he and Betty took many train trips through the interior of the country to see the magnificent beauty of America and meeting people from all over the world. They rode miles on horseback through the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, the Dragoon Mountains of Arizona and the Bitterroot Mountains of Idaho. He was especially interested in the history and culture of the Cherokee, Apache and Nez Perce native American people and he had great admiration for them. He is survived by Betty Hargroue Parker, his loving wife from Texas for 46 years of Mechanicsville, Virginia; also Julia Lee Parker of Rocky Mount, N.C., Pamela Parker Johnson (Steve) of Bear Creek, N.C.; son, Jeffery Parker (Mellissa Garrison Sauls) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren, Julia Johnson Baker of Bear Creek, N.C., Barton Parker of Durham, N.C., Laura Parker of Tampa Florida; and great-grandson, Stephen Baker of Bear Creek, N.C.; also sisters, Bryan Parker Ebel of Cologne, Germany, Elizabeth Parker of Chicago, Illinois; and brother, Roland Parker of Oregon; as well as nieces and nephews throughout the world. A Celebration of Life for Lee will be held later in the year. If you would like to recognize Lee, you may make a donation to the NC State Engineering Foundation, College of Engineering, 233 Page Hall/Campus Box 7901, Raleigh, N.C. 27695 or the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220. Go Wolfpack!View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers