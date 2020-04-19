PARKER, Mary. On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Mary Parker loving wife and mother to one child, passed away at age 59. Mary was born on May 26, 1960, in Richmond, Virginia. She received a degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and worked at DuPont as a Production Data Analyst for 30 years. On May 8, 1980, she married James Bryan Parker and raised their daughter, Kate. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Clarke; and sister, Stefanie Hope. She is survived by husband, James Parker; daughter, Kate Parker; sister, Alison Inge; niece, Christina Link (Stephen); brother, John Clarke (Jackie); father, George Clarke; and special friend, Troi Stern (Ronn). She had a sweet and gentle soul that will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life with be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.View online memorial
