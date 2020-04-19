PARKER, MARY

PARKER, Mary. On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Mary Parker loving wife and mother to one child, passed away at age 59. Mary was born on May 26, 1960, in Richmond, Virginia. She received a degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and worked at DuPont as a Production Data Analyst for 30 years. On May 8, 1980, she married James Bryan Parker and raised their daughter, Kate. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Clarke; and sister, Stefanie Hope. She is survived by husband, James Parker; daughter, Kate Parker; sister, Alison Inge; niece, Christina Link (Stephen); brother, John Clarke (Jackie); father, George Clarke; and special friend, Troi Stern (Ronn). She had a sweet and gentle soul that will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life with be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.

