PARKER, Mattie, 87, of North Chesterfield, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was an avid bowler and a big Wizards fan. She drove a school bus for Chesterfield County for over 40 years and served as a transportation coordinator. Mattie also was an EMT for the Manchester Rescue Squad for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Paul Parker Sr.; sons, Paul Jr. and David (Dan Redding); daughters, Donna (Harold Hartley) and Yvonne Council; grandchildren, Rebecca Parker Hartley and Cahil Parker Redding; and numerous other beloved family members. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore.