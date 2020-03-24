PARKER, Roy Earl, died on March 21, 2020, at home. He was born in the family home, upstairs, on a third generation family farm in the community of Manntown near Pendleton, N.C. He and his family attended Murfreesboro Baptist Church, where he was baptized at about age 14. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Boyette Parker and Winifred Davis Vick; his wife of 39 years, Katherine Parker of Roanoke, Va.; and his brother, Edgar F. Parker of Franklin, Va. He is survived by his daughter, Emily Parker Mandelbaum; son-in-law, Noah Mandelbaum; two grandsons, Jacob and Theo Mandelbaum; and his significant other and caregiver, Emma Wise. He was a graduate of Conway, N.C. High School, Chowan University and East Carolina University. He was employed for 24 years with Life of Virginia Insurance Co. and retired from Sun Trust Bank after 13 years. He enjoyed his years of retirement by continuing to hunt, fish, garden and manage farm and forest land. He was a longtime member of Cohoke Club, Inc., a fishing club in King William County. A private family burial will be held this week at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Va., where he will be rejoined with his wife. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.View online memorial
