PARKER, Sandra Lee

PARKER, Sandra Lee, 72, passed into eternal rest on April 28, 2020. Born on April 13, 1948, Sandra was the second of six children born to Virginia and Leslie Parker. A lifelong resident of southside Richmond -- Manchester, Forest Hill and Midlothian -- Sandra attended George Wythe High School and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. After completing her education, Sandra joined VEPCO (now Dominion Energy) where she enjoyed a 25-year career as a computer programmer. She most recently resided at Morningside of Bellgrade. Survivors include four sisters, Lynn Cline (Michael), Los Alamos, N.M., Tanya Dolphin, Midlothian, Va., Margaret Schmoeller (Joe), Durham, N.C. and Nina Parker, Midlothian, Va.; one brother, Vernon Parker (Susan), North Chesterfield, Va.; and a host of loving nieces and nephews and their children. Graveside services will be held at Hollywood Cemetery at a future, not yet determined date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Crippled Children's Hospital, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23220, or to a charity of your choice.

