PARKER, Sandra Lee, 72, passed into eternal rest on April 28, 2020. Born on April 13, 1948, Sandra was the second of six children born to Virginia and Leslie Parker. A lifelong resident of southside Richmond -- Manchester, Forest Hill and Midlothian -- Sandra attended George Wythe High School and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. After completing her education, Sandra joined VEPCO (now Dominion Energy) where she enjoyed a 25-year career as a computer programmer. She most recently resided at Morningside of Bellgrade. Survivors include four sisters, Lynn Cline (Michael), Los Alamos, N.M., Tanya Dolphin, Midlothian, Va., Margaret Schmoeller (Joe), Durham, N.C. and Nina Parker, Midlothian, Va.; one brother, Vernon Parker (Susan), North Chesterfield, Va.; and a host of loving nieces and nephews and their children. Graveside services will be held at Hollywood Cemetery at a future, not yet determined date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Crippled Children's Hospital, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23220, or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery