PARKER, Victor R. "Vic," died May 22, 2020. His wife, Elaine; his parents, Rufus and Esther Parker; and two beloved Weimaraners, Molly and Morgan, preceded him in death. Survivors include his two sons, Chris (Tonia) of Woodbridge, Va. and Scott (JoAnna) of Mechanicsville, Va.; four grandchildren and a number of cousins. Vic was a graduate of Abingdon High School and Emory and Henry College ('65). He was associated with television stations in Bristol, Roanoke, Greensboro and Richmond, as well as radio stations in Abingdon, Bristol, Charlotte and Richmond. Vic's career also included work in advertising, marketing and consulting. Vic was a manager for Blue and Gray Self Storage locations in the Richmond area and most recently worked at Huguenot-Robious Mini Storage. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's at 11551 Lucks Ln., Midlothian, Va. and inurnment in Hanover Memorial Park at 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 23111. A time and date for these events has not been set. Finalized plans will be posted at a later date, woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com. You may also call St. Mark's for any updates to services, 804-379-1655. Suggested recipients for memorial donations include Emory and Henry College and The Tarheel Weimaraner rescue, 3046 Dodsworth Dr., Cramerton, N.C. 28032, tarheelweimrescue.org/howtohelp/donate.html.View online memorial
