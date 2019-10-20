PARKER, Violet "Bette" Kilby Escudie-Browne, 98, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Parker; parents, Donald W. and Violet M. Jepson Escudie-Browne; and brother, Donald A. Escudie-Browne. She is survived by her son, Thomas C.-W. Parker; daughter, Sandra V. Parker; a host of friends; Bobbie (cat); and Windsor (dog). Thank you to Angela and Isha with Asera Care Hospice for their professional care. Bette was born in St. Helier, Jersey, U.K. When WWII broke out, she left America and returned to England to serve in the RAF. Bette was the type of person who was not deterred by challenges. She was a three-time survivor of cancer. She was a survivor of the passenger ship that sank while sailing to England. It took her 30 years to regain any confidence in being in the water. She learned to swim! For the next 38 years, she swam two miles a day. In the last decade of her life, dementia became a cruel companion. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2431 Falkirk Drive, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236. In remembrance of her, please support the Richmond SPCA or other charities of your choice.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881