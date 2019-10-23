PARKERSON, Joyce Haithcock, 90, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed from this life on October 19, 2019. She was born in Durham, N.C., to Linda Bates Haithcock and Dewey C. Haithcock. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable William F. Parkerson Jr.; and her son-in-law, John L. Malone. She is survived by her children, Linda I. Elwood (Gary) of Chesterfield, Va., Ronald W. Isaacs of Williamsburg, Va. and William B. Isaacs of Weaverville, N.C.; her grandson, John C. Elwood of Raleigh, N.C. Joyce is also survived by Bill's children, William F. Parkerson III (Sandra) of University Park, Fla., Robert B. Parkerson (Sarah) of Glen Allen, Va., Susan P. Malone of Roswell, Ga. and Sarah P. Sherwood (Rich) of Carlsbad City, Calif.; along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joyce loved playing bridge with her many friends and enjoyed entertaining groups both small and large. She excelled at golf, playing at The Country Club of Virginia, where she scored a hole-in-one. Joyce was a longtime member of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, and she served on the Community Advisory Board of the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Joyce's family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road. A private graveside service is planned. Donations may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.View online memorial