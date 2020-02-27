PARKS, Georgia Mae, 91, of Midlothian, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Montford "Clay" Parks Jr.; and is survived by their sons, Don (Kathy) and Tim (Lisa); grandchildren, Jared (Jeri), Aaron (Elizabeth), Taylor (Hannah) and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Emmerson and Eliza Parks and Abel Parks; and one sister, Kathleen Fischer. Georgia was caring for others as a Registered Nurse when she met Clay, who would become the love of her life for the next 65 years. Her love for Clay was second only to her love for Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Georgia was a devoted wife and mother, proud of her family and a dear friend to many. She and Clay called Grove Avenue Baptist Church their church home for over 40 years. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the ceremony. Interment Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
