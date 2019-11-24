PARKS, Jeffrey Todd, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Fremont, Nebraska, on March 28, 1960, Jeff grew up in Glenwood, Iowa and settled in Richmond, Virginia, with the first girl he ever kissed. He worked for the county of Henrico for 20 years and loved golfing, biking, fishing, hiking, geocaching and just about anything outdoors. The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice and the staff at Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their care and compassion. Jeff is survived by his wife, Susan (Londgren) Parks; daughter, Hillary Hinkle; son-in-law, Christopher Leighten; Kiddo and Belle.View online memorial