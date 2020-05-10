PARRISH, Curtis Barbour, 79, of Gum Spring, Va., departed this life Sunday, May 3, 2020, peacefully at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis O. and Myrtle C. Parrish; sister, Edna Fones; and brother, Harvey L. Parrish (Carol). Survivors include his brother, Will Parrish (Stacey); brother-in-law, Aubrey Fones; nieces, Michelle Stout (Wayne), Sharon Phillips (Steve) and Sondra Daniels (James); grandnephew, Hunter; grandnieces, Chelsey, Emiley and Rachel; and devoted partner, Tom Walton. Mr. Parrish served in the U.S. Army mostly at Fort Knox and retired from Pleasants Hardware after many years. His favorite interests were his beautiful yard and his extensive art and antiques collection. There will be a private disposition of his ashes and a celebration of his life will be held later during his favorite time of year, Christmas. Online guestbook is available at lacyfh.com.

