PARRISH, Curtis Barbour, 79, of Gum Spring, Va., departed this life Sunday, May 3, 2020, peacefully at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis O. and Myrtle C. Parrish; sister, Edna Fones; and brother, Harvey L. Parrish (Carol). Survivors include his brother, Will Parrish (Stacey); brother-in-law, Aubrey Fones; nieces, Michelle Stout (Wayne), Sharon Phillips (Steve) and Sondra Daniels (James); grandnephew, Hunter; grandnieces, Chelsey, Emiley and Rachel; and devoted partner, Tom Walton. Mr. Parrish served in the U.S. Army mostly at Fort Knox and retired from Pleasants Hardware after many years. His favorite interests were his beautiful yard and his extensive art and antiques collection. There will be a private disposition of his ashes and a celebration of his life will be held later during his favorite time of year, Christmas. Online guestbook is available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…