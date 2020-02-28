PARRISH, Elizabeth Rigsby, 99, of Goochland, Va., passed away on February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Parrish; sister, Alice Sikes; and brother, Claude Rigsby. She is survived by her niece, Debbie Hall (Ron); and nephew, Frank Rigsby; great-nephews, Matt (Angie) and Mike Rigsby; great-niece, Amanda Taliaferro; and five great-great-nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of Forest Grove Christian Church. Family will receive friends at Norman Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be at Forest Grove Christian Church on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m.View online memorial
