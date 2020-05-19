PARRISH, Kathleen Henry, 69, of Powhatan, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home and with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Linwood Parrish; her daughter, Jessica Richardson (Jamey); two sons, Raymond Parrish and Ethan Parrish; seven grandchildren, Wyatt, Weston, Bristoe, Donald, Makenzie, Dixon and Mason; mother-in-law, Janiece Dixon Parrish, all of Powhatan; two sisters, Barbara Henry of California and Pat Carver (John) of Michigan; two brothers, Jimmy Henry of Manassas and Robert Henry (Dawn) of Manassas. Private viewing and funeral services will be held at the Rocky Oak Church, 2687 Rocky Oak Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
