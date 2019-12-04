PARRISH, Roy I. Jr., of Chesterfield, Virginia, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Roy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol; and his two sons, Mitchell, wife, Starr, of Chester, Va., Ryan, fiancee, Kim, of Henrico, Va.; three grandchildren, Taylor Parrish, Tayler Hines and Kaylie Shupe; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Parrish of San Francisco and Nancy Parrish of Mechanicsville; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Roy was a 46-year member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 10. Memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, at 4 p.m. at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 East Marshall Street, Richmond, Va. 23298 or Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children's Pavilion, 1000 East Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23219.View online memorial