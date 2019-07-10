PARRISH, THERESA "RESS"

PARRISH, Theresa Cox "Ress," 91, of Dundas, Va., joined her husband, Harold; and her daughter, Patricia Arlene in Heaven on July 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harvey M. Cox and Christine Cox Daniel and was raised by the late Eddie and Mary Sue Cox. She is survived by her son, Chuck Parrish (Susan); grandsons, Chip (Taylor), Ryan (Melba Dale) and Tyler (friend, Alyssa); four great-grandchildren, Channing, Wesley June, Jeter and Charlee; and devoted caregivers, Doris Wallace and Barbara Dooley. Theresa retired as the Dundas Postmistress after 28 years of service and ran a beauty parlor in the basement of her home for many years. Theresa was a lifelong member of Perseverance Christian Church, Dundas, where funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Chuck and Susan's at all times. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Perseverance Christian Church, Gigg Road, Dundas, Va. 23938. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial