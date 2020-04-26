PARSLEY, ADA

PARSLEY, Ada Evans, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 24, 2020. One of 12 children born to the late Woodson Anderson and Rosa Bell Evans, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Parsley Jr.; and nine siblings, Sam, Woodson, Joe, Brantly, Willie, Rosa, Emma, Edna and Dorothy. Ada is survived by three children, Teresa P. Crowder (Jamie), Henry H. Parsley III (Alice) and Timothy N. Parsley (Hollie); three grandchildren, Jay Crowder (Tracy), Hank Parsley (Kylene) and Carsen Parsley; sisters, Annie Peace and Ruth Moogalian; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ada and her late husband were proud to be Hanover vegetable farmers and she was a longtime member of Prospect UMC. A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.com

