PARSLEY, Ada Evans, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 24, 2020. One of 12 children born to the late Woodson Anderson and Rosa Bell Evans, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Parsley Jr.; and nine siblings, Sam, Woodson, Joe, Brantly, Willie, Rosa, Emma, Edna and Dorothy. Ada is survived by three children, Teresa P. Crowder (Jamie), Henry H. Parsley III (Alice) and Timothy N. Parsley (Hollie); three grandchildren, Jay Crowder (Tracy), Hank Parsley (Kylene) and Carsen Parsley; sisters, Annie Peace and Ruth Moogalian; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ada and her late husband were proud to be Hanover vegetable farmers and she was a longtime member of Prospect UMC. A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…