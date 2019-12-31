PARSONS, Lirlene Davis, 95, of Bon Air, Va., died December 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her son, Edwin Garner; and two stepdaughters, Shelley Day (Terry) and Randi Wilemon (John). She is survived by her husband of 46 years, (Clifford) Frank Parsons; her daughter, Sharon Humbard (Jack); and her stepchildren, Frank E. Parsons (Ginny), Rolly Butts (Steve), Piper-Lynn Larson (Greg); and many stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren. Lirlene was born in Wilson, N.C., and spent her youth there. She lived briefly in Florida and Georgia before settling in Northern Virginia to raise a family. She retired from the Fairfax County School System and moved to Bon Air in 1985. She and her husband enjoyed an active retirement. They spent weekends at Breezy/Plum Point, Maryland. They enjoyed ballroom dancing and belonged to the Moose and the Elks. Visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the chapel/mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
