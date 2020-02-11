PARTIN, Arline R., 92, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Cumberland County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Oley Washingtonfield and Fannie Gray Robertson; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Beverly L. Partin; a son, Steven D. Wells; her brother, Herman G. Robertson; and a sister, Edna Earle Nicholls. Mrs. Partin was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Hopewell, and she enjoyed watching birds and gardening. Arline had a deep love for her family and will be remembered by them as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey G. Wells (Donna), Susan S. Harris (Brett) and Alan L. Partin (Becky); her daughter-in-law, Patricia A. Wells; eight grandchildren, Crystal S. O'Briant (Jason), Matthew G. Wells (Melanie), Sarah E. Wells, E. Blair Myers (Jason), Taylor P. Southerland, Margaret A. Southerland, Katherine G. Partin and Matthew A. Partin; four great-grandchildren, Liam J. O'Briant, Vera S. O'Briant, Harrison R. Myers and Anderson W. Myers; a sister, Pattie Maples; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Hopewell, Va., in memory of Arline Partin. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
