PARTIN, Patricia Temple, 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Wesley T. Partin Jr.; children, Kim (Lindsay), Gale (Ron), Wes (Chrissy) and Robbie (Beth); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas (Janet) Temple. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patricia was very strong in her faith and a lifetime follower of Jesus Christ. Her favorite place to be was on the water, in a boat. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park.View online memorial
