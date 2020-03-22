PASQUINE, Naomi Adele Lutz, 96, formerly of Richmond, passed away on March 11, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on February 16, 1924, to Christian Frederick Lutz (1898-1995) and Edna Adele Coeyman Lutz (1895-1981) in Newark, N.J. Naomi attended West Side High School in Newark, where she was class Valedictorian and went on to receive her B.A. in Mathematics from Allegheny College, Meadville, Pa., in 1945. She married Arthur Raymond Pasquine (1921-2002) in 1947. She and her husband and their four children moved to Richmond in 1961. Always recognizing the value of education, Naomi continued her own studies while raising her family. She received her M.A. in English Literature from the University of Richmond in 1972, writing her thesis on Chaucer's "Knight's Tale." She taught her two youngest children to read using the phonics method, then volunteered as a reading specialist at Mary Munford Elementary School. She also left a trove of writings including poetry, memoirs, short stories, a draft of a book on phonics and annual Christmas letters. Additionally, she was a member of the AAUW and Laura's Readers book group. She played bridge, worked all types of puzzles and attended French classes at the Shephard's Center. She also played the piano and taught all of her children to play. She and her husband were devoted supporters of the Richmond Symphony and Virginia Opera. Eleven years after her husband's death, she moved to Charlottesville to be near her daughter, Adrienne. Naomi was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Arthur; her brother, Christian Frederick Lutz Jr., formerly of Dallas, Texas; and her sister, Jean Evelyn Perkins formerly of West Covina, Calif. She also has a brother, David Miles Lutz. She is survived by her four children, Ruth Pasquine of Little Rock, Ark., Sarah Pasquine-Haskin of Virginia Beach, Adrienne Woodard and her husband, Keith, and John Pasquini and his wife, Amy, of Kernersville, N.C. Also surviving Naomi are her beloved grandchildren, Laura Haskin, Christie Haskin, Kevin Elmore and his wife, Juliette, Andrew Elmore and his wife, Julie, Leslie Elmore, Ginny Pasquini Webster and her husband, Seth, and Ian Pasquini and his wife, Ashley. She also has one great-grandchild, Grey Elmore. Also surviving Naomi are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, near and far. A family service was held at Hill & Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, on March 15. She was interred in her family plot in Hollywood Cemetery, Union, N.J. on March 17. Special thanks to the caring staff at Rosewood Village.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death