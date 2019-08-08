PASTORFIELD, GROVER

PASTORFIELD, Grover "Norman," 87, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019. Norman will be forever remembered by his wife, Linda, of 60 years; sons, Gary and Randy; grandson, Travis; granddaughters, Savannah and Cheyenne. Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

View online memorial