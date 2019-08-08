PASTORFIELD, Grover "Norman," 87, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019. Norman will be forever remembered by his wife, Linda, of 60 years; sons, Gary and Randy; grandson, Travis; granddaughters, Savannah and Cheyenne. Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial