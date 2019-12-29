PATE, Larry Lee, age 62, of Richmond, departed this life December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Harry Leon Pate Sr.; mother, Marion P. Pate; and brother, Harry Leon Pate Jr. He is survived by four sisters, June Lowery, Marion Pate, Rosemary Carter (Dwayne) and Shelia Pate; one aunt, Louise Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.View online memorial
PATE, LARRY
