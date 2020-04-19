PATE, Ms. Shelia. Shelia Pate, age 65, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 12, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born August 13, 1954 in Richmond, Va., to the late Harry and Marion Pate. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ronald L. Hutchinson; two sons, Thomas Pate "Heathcliff" and Fernado L. Johnson "Fo"; one great-grandson, Roderick Christian Jr. "Ghotham"; two brothers, Larry and Harry (Leon) Pate. Shelia leaves behind to cherish her memories four daughters, Kimberly Pate Burton (Kevin), Sharonda and Taesha Pate and Delronda Hutchinson; three sons, Donald L Pate (Shauna) Ronald L. Johnson (Shelby), Robert Johnson (Tamara); grandchildren, among them, Keondra and Derriesha Pate, Kevin and Devin Burton, Donald "Treavon" and Doneishia Hill, LiDon Pate, Akeem and Shakeema Young, Amia, Savanah and Jer'siah Randolph Malachi and Malachia Fleming Shan and Shamon Hicks Jordyn Harris; three great-grandchildren, Christopher "CJ" and Arianna "Ari" Garrison and Elijah Hill; three sisters, June Lowery, Marion "Janice/JP" Pate and Rosemary Carter (Dwayne); one aunt, Louise Anderson; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, among them devoted niece, Shafonda Pate; her devoted friend, Frank Archer, who was there by her side from beginning of her illness until the end of her life; and devoted friends, Sylvia Lee "Dolly", Gail Carter, Alonzo Damon, Sherry Hill, Ann Lawson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where she can be viewed Sunday, from 12 to 6 p.m. and 10 to 8 p.m. Monday. Funeral services private. Streaming service, periscope.tv - jenkinsfhView online memorial
