PATRICK, James Edward, 94, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Anne Southworth Patrick. He is survived by his children, Martha Patrick, Susan Patrick Sullivan and her husband, William Sullivan, Kenneth Patrick and his wife, Carolyn Bradshaw Patrick; and five grandchildren, Amanda Sullivan, Julia Sullivan Mastria and her husband, Louis Mastria, Eric Sullivan, Derek Patrick and Michael Patrick. He was born in Connellsville, Pa., and moved with his family during his childhood to West Point, Va. Mr. Patrick served in the Army before returning to Richmond, where he began his career with the Virginia Employment Commission. He retired as the Director of Unemployment Insurance for the State of Virginia after 34 years of service. In his retirement, he devoted much of his time as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, adult literacy programs and Church of the Epiphany, where he and his wife, Barbara, were founding members. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, love of family and his unwavering faith. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, Richmond, Va., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The family would like to thank his loving friends, Cheryl and Dan Clark, Brenda and Mike Schlosser and his best buddy, Chris Meadows, for being such a special part of his amazing life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Church of the Epiphany.

